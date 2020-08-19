Jam Master Jay was allegedly murdered over a $1.7 million cocaine deal

According to ABC7 News, the execution of Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, was carried out due to an alleged dispute over a drug deal that went south.

Various media outlets are reporting that the hip-hop icon was a part of a drug trafficking ring for the period of at least six years. This particular deal, which involved the two men — Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington — recently named as co-conspirators in his death, was a multi-state deal worth $1.7 million.

The 10 kilos of cocaine, which was reportedly being trafficked from a midwest supplier, was meant to be distributed by Washington, Jordan and other co-conspirators. However, JMJ told Washington he would not be included in the deal. At that point, Washington and Jordan allegedly devised a plan to murder Mizell.

The beloved hip-hop pioneer was murdered in his Jamaica, Queens recording studio on Oct. 30, 2002.

The ATF New York Field Division released a statement that spoke to their belief the case was worth pursuing, despite the 18 years it took to obtain enough evidence to pursue a conviction.

“Working tirelessly alongside the NYPD Cold Case Squad, we were determined to bring justice for the Mizell family and see these killers held accountable,” ATF Acting Special Agent-in-Charge McCormick said. “For nearly eighteen years, one of these alleged perpetrators walked freely, thinking he’d gotten away with murder. But today, thanks to the unwavering efforts of the investigators and prosecutors, two individuals will answer for their crimes.”