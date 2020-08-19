‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ star jailed for allegedly killing nephew for money

One of the stars of the hit reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” could face years in prison if he’s convicted of a heinous crime against his nephew.

James Timothy Norman, 41, the son of Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, was arrested on Aug. 18, 2020, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Norman is accused of plotting to have his nephew, Andre Montgomery, killed. Andre Montgomery’s father — who was Norman’s brother and Robbie Montgomery’s oldest son — was killed in 1995 at the age of 36.

Norman and his mother helped to raise his nephew, and an episode of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” centered around his graduation from high school. When Montgomery turned 18, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on the recent high school graduate, and Norman was the sole beneficiary.

In 2016, Montgomery, then 20, was shot and killed in St. Louis.

Authorities say Norman conspired with a woman, Terica Ellis, to murder Montgomery. On the day Montgomery was killed, Ellis allegedly used a temporary cellphone to determine Montgomery’s location and then called Norman.

Ellis’ phone location was allegedly near the area where Montgomery was shot and killed. Days later, Ellis deposited $9,000 into various bank accounts, according to records obtained by federal investigators. One week after Montgomery was killed, Norman attempted to collect on the $450,000 policy. Following an investigation, Ellis was arrested in July 2020 for conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death. After touring with Tina Turner as a background singer as a young adult, Robbie Montgomery opened her first restaurant in her hometown St. Louis in 1998.