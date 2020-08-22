Rappers come to Megan Thee Stallion’s defense after she’s called a snitch

Megan Thee Stallion received support from several rappers and notable figures after she was labeled a snitch by some social media users. After Megan Thee Stallion revealed that was shot by Tory Lanez, some on social media labeled her as “Megan Thee Snitch.”

Megan thee stallion a certified snitch / 7 days a week — Alex Namikaze (@Coffee_Animal77) August 22, 2020

Megan thee stallion a snitch keep the same energy y’all did wit 69 — T.Woods (@TroyyyBoyyy) August 22, 2020

The backlash that Megan Thee Stallion faced inspired several notable figures to step up in her defense. Cash Money Records executive, Wack 100, defended the “Hot Girl” rapper by tweeting, “Megan Thee Stallion is a civilian. She can’t be classified as a snitch. Civilians tell the truth.”

Responding to a Twitter user who called Megan Thee Stallion a snitch, Chicago-based rapper Lil Reese said, “That’s a female dude wtf you expected, she ain’t no street [dude]…I stick up for black women I love y’all.”

Journalist Jemele Hill also weighed in by tweeting, “Please tell me these conversations about Megan Thee Stallion being a snitch are not really being had.”

On the evening of Aug. 20, Megan shared who shot her in the foot for the first time during a gut-wrenching chat on Instagram Live.

“You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—,” Megan said, referring to Lanez. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

Megan revealed that she initially decided to remain quiet because she felt police officers could have possibly shot and killed her or Torey.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said..

Lanez remains under investigation, but he has yet to be charged in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.