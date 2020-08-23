Halle Berry supports Megan Thee Stallion with a profane message

Halle Berry is considered Hollywood royalty. As such, when the Oscar-winning actress speaks, it carries more weight than the average famous entertainer.

Berry used her Twitter account to throw her unqualified support behind gunshot victim Megan Thee Stallion on the weekend of Aug. 21-23, 2020, after the “WAP” femcee stated that it was Tory Lanez who shot her in both feet. Megan, 25, born Megan Pete in Houston, said she’d grown weary of all the lies allegedly being spewed by Lanez’s camp about how she was shot on July 12, 2020.

This comes after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office revealed it is reviewing the case and could bring charges against the famous Canadian-born Lanez, a prolific songwriter and producer. Spokesperson Ricardo Santiago told CNN that “on July 24, our office asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm, against Daystar Peterson,” Santiago said, using Lanez’s birth name.

After a collection of social media users labeled Megan “a snitch” for naming Lanez as the person who shot her on Twitter — a post she quickly deleted — multiple celebrities formed a protective circle around the “Savage” rapper.

Berry, 54, who earned her best actress Academy Award in the 2001 film Monster’s Ball, fired off at those who disbelieve Megan’s accounts of what transpired on that controversial night. And she unleashed a few choice words, to boot.