Lauryn Hill performs in new Louis Vuitton video campaign

What is better than pairing Lauryn Hill and Louis Vuitton?

Hill’s timeless music and the French fashion house have teamed up for a video performance set to accompany Louis Vuitton’s spring-summer 2021 menswear show in Shanghai.

The black-and-white video, which was shot in July at MLH Studio in New Jersey, features a 20-minute set with Hill and a full band performing six of her songs.

The songs includes her classic hit, “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Everything is Everything,” “Black Rage,” “Lost Ones,” “Ex-Factor” and “Guarding the Gates,” from the Queen & Slim soundtrack.

Hill’s daughter, who recently made some controversial statements about her mother and their relationship, also appeared in the video admiring her mother as she performed.

Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, explained the selection of Hill for the video.

“Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse,” said Abloh in the video description.

Although she has released a few singles over the past couple of years, Hill hasn’t released an album since her iconic 1998 project, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

