Singer Jaheim supports the president, says he ‘saved a lot of people’ (video)

Singer Jaheim is stirring up the urban political spectrum after unequivocally throwing his support behind the incumbent presidential administration.

In an Instagram post to his 247,000 followers, the singer born Jahiem noted that the commander in chief has “saved a lot of people” and even apologized on behalf of the president “for all the misinformation since he’s been in office.”

The 42-year-old R&B singer, who came to fame back in the late 1990s after he was signed by legendary rap group Naughty By Nature, continued his long explanation of why he resolutely supports the current occupants in the White House in the captions section of his incendiary post.

“We the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a pay check [sic],” the Brunswick, New Jersey-born crooner wrote in his Instagram post.

Simultaneously, Jaheim also explained why he has demonized the Democratic Party, calling it a plantation and writing at length about what he perceives as the Dems “numerous lies.”

“We all allowed the Democrats to lie countless times but seeing is BELIEVING. You all are so far gone you can’t see maybe it’s the same water they been poisoning Flint with because we all followed the wrong side for years its time to wake up,” the “Put that Woman First” singer wrote.

“I just put my life on the frontline [sic] to speak out in favor to help you all,” he continued. “Now you know where my heart is I’m not one of them I will never take money to mislead anyone for it is the root to evil it’s time to break this spell. So stay focus because real change is here.”

