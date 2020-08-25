Jennifer Williams blasts Tami Roman over ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman

Fallout over the alleged murder-for-hire plot involving the star of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” continues. “Basketball Wives” cast member Tami Roman weighed in on the situation during an episode of her “Bonnet Chronicles” which she posts on her social media platforms.

Roman had a message for her former “Basketball Wives” co-star, Jennifer Williams, who used to date Tim Norman of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.”

“Jennifer, you escaped it, girl,” Roman said. “If he would do that to his nephew, you didn’t have a chance. And he probably wouldn’t have got caught because no one would’ve given a f—.”

Williams responded to Roman’s comment in an interview with Page Six. “I don’t talk to Tami and I don’t know why she is making fun of a horrific situation where a life was lost,” Williams said. “Tami is classless, and it was done in poor taste while a family is trying to come to terms with the ultimate betrayal from one of their own. That’s all I have to say about Tami’s tacky a–. With everything going on in the world and the climate within the Black community, I’m saddened a Black woman is tearing another one down.”

Authorities say Norman conspired with an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, to kill his nephew Andre Montgomery. On the day Montgomery was killed, Ellis allegedly used a temporary cellphone to determine Montgomery’s location and then called Norman.