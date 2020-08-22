Nelly’s ex-producer charged with ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ star in murder plot

A producer who worked with Nelly on the multi-platinum Nellyville album has been charged in the “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” murder plot.

Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam, who also sells life insurance, allegedly worked with Timothy Norman to kill Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Yaghnam, 42, faces one charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Authorities say that Yaghnam made false statements about Montgomery’s income and net worth while working as Norman’s insurance agent.

The insurance policy was for $200,000. It carried a $200,000 accidental death clause that Norman would collect if Montgomery died of something other than natural causes (i.e. an act of violence), and another $50,000 rider that would pay out if Montgomery died within 10 years of the date the policy was signed.

Montgomery’s father — who was Norman’s brother and Robbie Montgomery’s oldest son — was killed in 1995 at the age of 36.

Norman and his mother helped to raise his nephew. An episode of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” centered around Montgomery’s graduation from high school. When Montgomery turned 18, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on the recent high school graduate, and Norman was the sole beneficiary.

In 2016, Montgomery, then 20, was shot and killed in St. Louis.

Authorities say Norman conspired with a woman, Terica Ellis, to murder Montgomery. On the day Montgomery was killed, Ellis allegedly used a temporary cellphone to determine Montgomery’s location and then called Norman.