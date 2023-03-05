Honey Boo Boo’s Black boyfriend busted for drugs and gun in car

The boyfriend of former reality TV sensation Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been arrested for a host of infractions while she was in the car with him.

Honey Boo Boo, 17, and the boyfriend, Dralin Craswell, 21, had already been catching flack because of their age difference and for being an interracial couple in rural Monroe County, Georgia, a 67-mile drive southeast of Atlanta.

Things have gotten even trickier for the two after Craswell was arrested for an alleged DUI, leading police on a high-speed chase, possession of marijuana, carrying an unlicensed gun in the car, and having outstanding warrants, according to People magazine.

The magazine procured the police report which states that an officer ran the plates of Craswell’s Dodge Charger at a gas station in town. When the officer attempted to apprehend Craswell, he took off and led authorities on a three-mile chase.

Finally, Craswell’s was disabled by police and he was taken into custody. He is currently being held on a $25K bond. No court date has been set yet.

Honey Boo Boo, who was once the star of a popular reality show of the same name, was not arrested and is considered only a witness in the case.

She has spoken in the past about how folks have looked askance at their relationship because of age and race.

“In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he’s Black and I’m White and we’re an interracial couple,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Honey Boo Boo made it clear that her family approves of their relationship and therefore she doesn’t care what the public thinks.

“I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care.”

You have to wonder if the family still approves of her romance after this incident.