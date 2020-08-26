Megan Thee Stallion shuts down Waka Flocka’s disbelief of why she was shot

Megan Thee Stallion took time to confront those who continue to publicly question the circumstances surrounding an incident in which she shot in both feet in the Hollywood Hills in July — and that includes fellow emcee Waka Flocka.

Waka Flocka liked a post written by fellow Atlanta-based rapper Cash Talk, who openly insinuated that the statuesque Megan may have precipitated the violence with her antics — and that she towers over diminutive rapper Torey Lanez, who allegedly injured one her.

Cash Talk continued with this profane thought: “You know how female be tripping and s—. All these cap a– rappers picking a side like b—-es and s—.”

Waka Flocka not only liked the post, but he also put down two “100” emojis, which apparently means Waka believes Cash Talk was speaking truth to the matter.

It didn’t take long for Megan to clap back at the two.

Megan wasn’t the only one to take umbrage at Cash Talk’s and Waka’s comments. One irate fan wrote in the comments section, “He SHOT her! He didn’t fight her, he didn’t slap her, he SHOT HER! Unless she had a weapon of some sort, IDGAF if she’s 7’9, he pulled out a GUN and SHOT her. There is no excuse for that. Period!”

Another fan added that Waka’s comments were “ignorant.”

Later, Waka and wife Tammy Rivera came out and explained that Waka was not agreeing with Cash Talk’s outlandish statement. Waka was simply giving Cash Money props for wearing the clothing line that Waka owns.

Rivera explained in full below, while defending and blasting her husband Waka for his carelessness: