Black man shot outside of White House reportedly holding a comb

A Black man who was shot by Secret Service members at the White House was reportedly only holding a comb. On Aug. 10, Myron Berryman, 51, was outside of the White House in Washington, D.C. when he allegedly approached a member of the Secret Service, according to the Washington Post.

Berryman, who suffers from mental illness, told the secret service officer that he had a gun on him. At some point during the exchange, Berryman reached for an object and was shot in the torso by the Secret Service officer. The Secret Service officer reported that he thought Berryman held a gun.

On Aug. 27, the White House revealed that Berryman only had a comb on him and did not have a weapon.

During the shooting, the U.S. President was holding an event at the rose garden at the White House and was forced to end the event after he was rushed away by the Secret Service.

Berryman, who is currently recovering at a psychiatric hospital, suffers from schizophrenia. Although he was shot, Berryman has been charged with simple assault of a law enforcement officer, faces up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine if he’s convicted.

The Secret Service has launched an internal investigation into the shooting.