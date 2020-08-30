 Skip to content

Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones play a couple in jeopardy in the series “#FreeRayshawn.” James portrays Rayshawn, a Black man framed by police during a drug bust. Jones plays his wife Tyisha, who will go to great lengths to stand by his side with their son. The Quibi short-form series highlights police misconduct and Rayshawn’s use of social media to explain his side of what happened. “#FreeRayshawn”  is now streaming on Quibi.

Police misconduct put on trial in Quibi series ‘#FreeRayshawn’

August 30, 2020

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.