Michael B. Jordan pens touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan has spoken out for the first time following the shocking news of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s death on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

While many of Boseman’s fellow co-stars from the Marvel Universe offered their remembrances of the beloved and respected actor over the weekend, Jordan, who thought of Boseman like a brother, waited until Monday.

Jordan wrote a touching post on Instagram that he shared along with a collection of photos of the two actors together.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” he began. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. ”

Jordan, who credits Boseman with paving the way for him early in his acting career, went on to reflect on their last conversation.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever,” the Creed actor wrote.

Jordan ended by touching on the idea that time isn’t promised while quoting from the box office behemoth, Black Panther.

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets.

“Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”