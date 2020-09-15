Alicia Keys to mark album release with virtual ‘American Express Unstaged’ gig

Alicia Keys is set to perform a special virtual gig as part of the “American Express Unstaged” series.

To celebrate the release of her upcoming album, Alicia, on Sept. 18, 2020, the Grammy winner is giving her fans the chance to experience a “one-of-a-kind musical and artistic experience from the comfort of their homes.”

The “Underdog” singer admitted it will be “emotional” and teased she and her fans will have a “deeper” connection after they’ve heard her new record.

She said: “The best thing about releasing new music is being able to perform it for the first time live! It’s so exhilarating to experience it alongside beautiful people from all walks of life. I’ve missed performing so much and this is going to be a once in a lifetime visual, musical and emotional experience. I am so thankful to have this opportunity to connect in a real way through the ‘American Express Unstaged’ platform.

“I cannot wait to take you deeper into this new album Alicia and all our human complexities. I know it will bring us closer. And we need that more than ever now!”

The “American Express Unstaged” platform has been revamped for the current climate with virtual concerts temporarily filling a gap while live music events are on hold due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Brandy Sanders, vice president, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences at American Express, commented: “We launched ‘American Express Unstaged’ in 2010 to connect millions of cardmembers and music fans around the world to renowned entertainers.

“With the current climate, virtual experiences have become even more important to our cardmembers, so we are thrilled to be able to provide them and the public with a one-time-only virtual performance the day of her new album release.”

The virtual event will be free to access, with additional benefits available to American Express cardmembers including backstage access and a virtual meet and greet with Keys.

To register for the free event head to AmexUnstagedAlicia.com.