Letoya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker welcome 2nd child

Letoya Luckett and her husband, Tommicus Walker, just welcomed a new bundle of joy, Tysun Wolf Walker, and couldn’t wait to share the news.

Despite it being 4:03 AM on Sept. 14, the proud parents documented the birth with a pair of footprints and Luckett shared them with her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Luckett and Walker were married in Dec. 2019 and have a daughter, Gianna Iman Walker, on Jan. 4, 2019.

Tommicus, who has a child from a previous relationship, also shared the news on his page,

“God, thank you for blessing our son to arrive healthy, strong, & full of light,” he wrote with obvious joy. “Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks. Love you little King Tysun.”