Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders welcome new baby (photos)

Jacquees is now a father — and Deion Sanders is now a grandfather.

On Aug. 9, the R&B singer took to social media to announce the birth of his child, “Baby Que,” with his fiancée, Deiondra Sanders.

“Thank you, Jesus,” Jacquees posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Baby Que 🙏🏾🩵 thank you Jesus pic.twitter.com/Ge6mLvHqPa — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) August 10, 2024

Jacquees posted four photos of him in the delivery room, and he’s smiling from ear to ear. Deiondra’s and Jacquees’ mothers are also in the pictures.

On his Instagram, Jacquees said the baby was born at 9:57 a.m. in Atlanta. The newborn weighs six pounds and 13 ounces and is 18 inches tall.

Congratulations to Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders on the birth of their baby boy https://t.co/hrVzJWaYd0 pic.twitter.com/wuCzpyT60g — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 10, 2024

Deiondra also shared her thoughts on her Instagram account.

“We made it, y’all,” Deiondra’s caption read. “Through every challenge — the fibroids, threatened miscarriages, shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age (keep it cute lol), the possibility of placenta previa and taking my entire uterus, the bed rest and the rest of the prayers to reach 28 weeks — by the grace of God, we made it.”

“I can’t do anything but praise Him! Thank you, God. Thank you, Jesus,” the caption concluded.

The couple’s son was delivered by the same doctor who delivered Deiondra. The baby was also born on the same day as his grandfather Deion. The birth also comes less than a month after the couple announced their engagement on July 15.