Anti-masks gangs are terrorizing citizens who want protection from COVID-19

While most countries around the world appear to have weathered the storm of COVID-19, the United States continues to suffer.

But while the nation approaches 200,000 deaths, there are groups of people who are against wearing face masks as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19. Known as anti-maskers, the groups have claimed that their rights are being violated when they are forced to wear face masks.

On Sept. 15, a group of anti-maskers terrorized shoppers at a Target in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In a video that has since gone viral, the group marched through the Target store while yelling, “We’re not going to take it.” They also yelled at customers who wore masks, “Take off that mask!”

The caption on the post said, “In celebration of Burn Your Mask Day we decided to spread some freedom dust over the shoppers and employees of Target!”

The anti-maskers are ignoring the facts when it comes to the coronavirus.

At press time, 6.6 million Americans have been infected by COVID-19 and 196,000 have died, according to the New York Times.

View video of the anti-mask rally below: