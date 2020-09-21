Garcelle Beauvais suggests NeNe Leakes should join her show

By now, popular culture is aware that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG NeNe Leakes has resigned from the popular reality TV show after 12 years.

Leakes, 52, was the lone original cast member of RHOA when it debuted on Bravo TV in 2008. But, as she articulated on her Instagram page, she has decided to hand in her Georgia peach due to extremely contentious contract negotiations.

However, another member of the “Real Housewives” franchise has suggested that Leakes would find a comfortable home on the West Coast.

Garcelle Beauvais is most famous for playing the love interest on “The Jamie Foxx Show” and was one of the rose bearers in the 1988 hit comedy Coming to America. She recently starred in her first season with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and made a not-so-subtle, albeit unofficial, invitation for Leakes to make the trek to the world-famous Los Angeles suburb and make it her new home.

According to her Twitter post, this is what Beauvais said to Leakes:

No word yet about how serious this post was. And Leakes, who also had starring TV roles in “The New Normal,” “Glee” and “The Apprentice” in addition to RHOA, has yet to respond to Beauvais’ request publicly.