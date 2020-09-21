Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa allegedly kicked her mother out of her home (video)

In news that’s bound to shock Kobe Bryant fans, his widow Vanessa Bryant allegedly kicked her own mother out of their family home after the basketball legend died, according to The Savoy and Page Six.

Vanessa Bryant’s mother, Sofia Lane, accuses her daughter of ordering her out of the home that the late Kobe Bryant bought and owned and even demanded that Lane return her car. The Black Mamba owned three mansions in Orange County, California, outside of Los Angeles, prior to his death.

Since the NBA star and the couple’s daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, Lane says her daughter has changed on her and wants her out of the house expeditiously.

Lane is supposed to have this inflammatory information revealed during an interview with Univision’s Dave Valadez on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

According to The Savoy Show, which translated the all-Spanish-speaking interview into English, Lane said her daughter told her: “I need you to leave this house.”

Lane also told her interviewer that Vanessa Bryant also confiscated the car she was driving that Kobe Bryant bought and her daughter now owns.

Observers are now anxiously awaiting to watch the episode to find out if the matter is true and, if so, the reasons behind Vanessa Bryant’s decision. Fans will also be tuned in to find out why Kobe Bryant’s widow has never revealed where the basketball icon is buried.

Check out a sneak preview of the upcoming show below as translated by The Savoy Show:

See the original teaser in Spanish from Dave Valadez on the next page.