NFL legend Deion Sanders is new head coach at HBCU Jackson State University

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has announced he is the new head football coach at Jackson State University in Mississippi.

Sanders, 53, who earned the nickname “Prime Time” because he famously delivered during the biggest moments on the football field, said he was divinely inspired to take the position, according to his podcast, “21st & Prime,” which aired on Sunday night, Sept. 20, 2020.

“God called me to Jackson State,” Sanders said of his decision to coach at the HBCU, according to the Clarion-Ledger newspaper.

“It’s very big for Jackson State University,” athletic director Ashley Robinson said while visiting the podcast, according to the Clarion-Ledger. “Not only for Jackson State University. This is very big for the country right now. Very big for the state of Mississippi. To coach Prime, Jackson State University — a blue-blood program full of Hall of Famers — it’s just a great time.”

Sanders hinted at a big announcement on Sunday in an Instagram post for his 1.5 million followers.

Sanders is undisputedly one of the greatest two-sport athletes in American history, and the only player to ever play in both a World Series in baseball and a Super Bowl in football, winning two NFL titles. Therefore, Sanders’ appointment to the post brings a lot of excitement, media attention and instant cachet to the historically Black university.