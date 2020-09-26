Master P, Dame Dash, Yandy Smith to headline day 2 of virtual RIDE Conference

On Sept. 26, several top-notch figures in business, technology, sports, music, and film will be present at the 2020 RIDE Conference.

The 4th annual Rolling Out Innovation Digital Entertainment Conference will be virtual as attendees will be allowed to witness panels and sessions featuring Dame Dash, Yandy Smith, Master P, Goodie Mob and more.

The 2020 RIDE Conference can be attended by purchasing tickets HERE.

Dash will sit down with Munson Steed for a “CEO-to-CEO” session to share his insight on ownership in the industries of music, film, TV and art.

Yandy Smith will share her thoughts on social justice following the Breonna Taylor decision.

Greg Street will moderate a panel on sneaker culture.

Trajan Langdon, Swin Cash and Keia Clark will also tackle diversity in the executive ranks in sports with the “The Evolution of the Black Sports Professional.”

And RIDE Star Studio Awards will honor the legacy of legends Master P, Goodie Mob and Theron.

“RIDE Con grants young executives, students, and community leaders access to industry leaders, cultural influencers, and content creators to collaborate on providing solutions and templates for success,” said RIDE founder Munson Steed, CEO of Steed Media Group and publisher of rolling out.