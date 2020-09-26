Yara Shahidi cast as Tinkerbell in live-action ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ movie

Yara Shahidi will star as Tinkerbell in the upcoming Peter Pan and Wendy movie.

The 20-year-old star has signed on for the Disney reboot of the animated classic and will join Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play Peter and Wendy.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Jude Law will play Captain Hook, the main antagonist in J.M. Barrie’s novel and subsequent screen adaptations.

Pete’s Dragon director, David Lowery, will helm the movie and he has also co-written the script with Toby Halbrooks, while Jim Whitaker is producing.

The movie is expected to get a full theatrical release, rather than heading straight for the Disney+ streaming platform.

The studio famously adapted Barrie’s book with a 1953 animated classic based on the story of the boy who wouldn’t age and his adventures in Neverland.

There have been other versions brought to the big and small screen over the years, including Steven Spielberg’s Hook in 1991 — which starred Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter opposite Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook.

Back in 2015, director Joe Wright’s movie Pan saw Garrett Hedlund play Hook, alongside Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard.