The Rock explains his endorsement of Biden-Harris presidential ticket (video)

Dwayne Johnson, the nation’s preeminent box office superstar, has thrown his support behind the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Often called by his nickname “The Rock,” Johnson nabbed the title as America’s highest-paid actor for the second consecutive year, according to Forbes magazine. Therefore, his endorsement of Biden over the incumbent carries some weight.

Johnson, who has starred in such recent blockbusters as Central Intelligence, the Fast & Furious franchise and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, explained to his fans on social media why he has chosen to back Biden and Harris.

“As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican,” he wrote on Twitter. “In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”

Biden posted the exchange between himself, Harris and The Rock onto his own Twitter account.

Thank you @TheRock for your support at this critical moment for our nation. You said it best: This election is about earning the respect of the American people. It’s about decency. It’s about electing leaders who tell the truth. Thanks again, DJ. Next time we’re talking cars. pic.twitter.com/V5kHR5fQbe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 27, 2020

During a chat between the trio of power players, Johnson, 48, said he believes Biden and Harris are “experienced to lead.”

The Rock added that Biden has “led, in my opinion, with great compassion and heart and drive, but also soul” and then called Harris, 55, a “certified bada–.”

When Johnson asked Biden, 77, what he will do to earn the respect of the American people, Biden said: “When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility.”

Biden added that his administration will “look like America. It’s going to be representative of all of America.”