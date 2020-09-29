Pregnant star Chrissy Teigen updates fans about baby’s condition from hospital

Chrissy Teigen and her baby are “completely fine” after she underwent two blood transfusions.

The 34-year-old model —who is pregnant with her third child — had revealed she was going to the hospital for the procedure this week, and she has given her social media followers an update.

She wrote on Instagram: “hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is.

“It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there.

“Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking… cooking… playing with the other buttbutts.”

The pregnant star — who has Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with husband John Legend — also took to her Instagram Stories to keep her fans up to date and offer more of an explanation about her condition.

