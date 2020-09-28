‘Basketball Wives’ star Brandi Maxiell hospitalized with COVID-19 complications

Former “Basketball Wives” star Brandi Maxiell reportedly has been hospitalized with severe complications from the novel coronavirus.

This represents a jolting reminder that the pandemic is still raging throughout the country without relent, according to medical experts.

Maxiell’s best friend, DJ Duffy, who also starred on the show in 2015, implored her 1 million followers and fans to send positive vibes Maxiell’s way. “Wherever you are right now, just uplift her in prayer please,” Duffy pleaded.

Maxiell’s precarious medical condition was confirmed by her sister, Jayde Penn, who spoke directly to The Shade Room.

“My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” she said. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe.”

Maxiell, 37, already has proven she is a fighter. While the Dallas resident was on “Basketball Wives,” she revealed she overcame ovarian cancer in 2007. She went into remission in 2009, The Shade Room reports.

But national immunology expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served on the White House coronavirus task force, says preexisting conditions, also called comorbidities, may make some people more vulnerable to the ravaging effects of COVID-19.