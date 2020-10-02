Ciara, La La Anthony and Natalia Bryant play football on vacation (video)

Step aside, Russell Wilson. Ciara, La La Anthony and Natalia Bryant seem to have things covered on the field.

While on a family-and-friends getaway, the trio showed off their athletic skills in a fun game of football. Ciara and Anthony have been spending a lot of time with their friend Vanessa Bryant and her children since the passing of her husband, the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna Bryant in January.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, the “Level Up” singer shared a video of a football play led by Anthony. In the video, Ciara, 34, Natalia, 17, and Anthony, 39, huddle up before the big play.

They were all smiles and laughs as quarterback Anthony says, “So, I’m about to run ‘Danger, danger.’ When I say hut, you get that motherf—ing ball and you run.”

Vanessa Bryant, Natalia’s mother, can be heard in the background, cheering them on. “You got that, CoCo,” she says laughing, before turning the camera on her 15-month-old daughter Capri.

The video transitions into an edit of different plays, with 2Pac and Dr.Dre’s “California Love” playing in the background. And get a look at Ciara’s son 6-year-old son Future and Anthony’s 13-year-old son Kiyan, who also made an appearance during the play.

This wasn’t the only fun moment from their time together. They’ve all shared a variety of snaps, videos and good times.

Natalia and Kiyan have been having fun making theatrical and dance TikTok videos together.