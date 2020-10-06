Trey Songz has contracted COVID-19 (video)

Trey Songz, the heartthrob singer adored a legion of female fans, announced he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

The “Bottoms Up” singer, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, 35, made the startling revelation for his 12 million Instagram fans on Monday evening, Oct. 5, 2020.

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Songz began on the IG video. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives. Of course, I have a very young son at home so I get tested periodically, and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive.” He added that 7.5 million Americans “have contracted COVID, and one out of a thousand Black people have died from it.”

Songz said he has never been lax or reckless when it comes to the coronavirus, which already has claimed the lives of more than 210,000 people in the United States and more than 1 million worldwide.

“I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign,” he added. “I don’t know how many of y’all know, but my grandfather passed earlier this year, and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe it was, so I’ve always taken it serious. And if you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don’t be like the president.”

Listen to Songz explain the situation to his fans in the video below.