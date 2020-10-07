Derek Chauvin, cop who killed George Floyd, released from jail on bond

The cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck has been released from jail. On Oct. 7, Chauvin posted a $1 million bond, according to the StarTribune.

Shortly before 11 a.m. CT, Chauvin was released from Hennepin County jail and will likely remain free until the trial, which will take place on March 8. Following his arrest, Chauvin’s wife divorced him and their home was sold for $279,000.

The conditions of his bond include that he does not have any contact with Floyd’s family, that he does not work in law enforcement or security, that he surrender any firearms and licenses to carry, that he remains in Minnesota under court supervision, and that he sign a waiver of extradition upon his release.

On May 25, bodycam footage revealed that officers were aggressive with Floyd when the incident began.

Floyd stared down the barrel of a police officer’s gun moments before he was killed. Bodycam footage showed an officer pointing his service weapon at Floyd, who was questioned by Thomas Lane after a store clerk called 911 about an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd and knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, according to newly released footage.

The bodycam footage also revealed that the EMT medics did not rush to assist Floyd after taking his pulse, and it took them three minutes to perform CPR. At that point, Floyd had been unresponsive for seven minutes. He eventually was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, claims that the other three defendants could conspire to imply Chauvin is guilty of the third-degree murder charges, but not the other charges. As a result, that would help the other officers to avoid conviction since they’re not charged as accomplices in that count.

Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality. Some top-notch companies and major brands also made it a point to embrace diversity in hiring practices and to give to charity.