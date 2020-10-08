The Rock explains how he became the most followed man in America (video)

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid acting champion for the second consecutive year, explained how he believes he became the most followed man in America.

Johnson, who first soared to national fame via the World Wrestling Federation using the monicker “The Rock,” said that remaining true to himself has resonated with tens of millions of fans around the world. He resolutely believes that it has helped him not only become the box-office champ two years running, according to Forbes, but also helped the Fast & Furious star surge past the 200 million plateau in Instagram followers and over 300 million overall.

“Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS 😳🙏🏾💪🏾🥃. Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this takeaway and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth,” said the bulky star of hit movies such as Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Johnson, 48, is referencing his decision to publicly endorse the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential ticket, which brought him considerable backlash from the right-wing of America. But Johnson told his followers

“And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress,” he wrote.