Big Sean says Kanye only gave him $15K to sign with his record label

Big Sean gave shocking insight into his business relationship with Kanye West. While speaking with Fat Joe on Instagram Live, Sean spoke about West giving him his first advance to sign with his G.O.O.D Music imprint that’s distributed by Def Jam.

“[Kanye] just signed me because he heard me rap,” Big Sean told Fat Joe. “I had nothing going so, yeah, my first advance was … bro, I don’t even wanna say the number. It wasn’t a lot at all.”

Fat Joe pressed Big Sean to give him the number and the Detroit native revealed the paltry number.

“My first advance was $15,000 bro,” revealed Sean.

According to Music Industry How To, the standard advance for artists ranges from $50,000-$300,000.

Big Sean’s revelation comes one week after Charlamagne shared that West owed Sean millions.

“Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million,” Charlamagne said during an episode of “The Breakfast Club.” “Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties, and Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam. Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean.”

In September, West ranted on Twitter about his record deal with Universal Music Group and shared that he does not own his master recordings. After his rant, West tweeted that he would be giving all of his G.O.O.D Music artists their masters back.

“Thank you! This would help so much,” Sean tweeted in response to West.

West then challenged Universal Music Group to give its artists their masters.

Charlamagne urged Black people to treat each other fairly when it comes to business.

“Brothers, we gotta stop doing that to each other,” Charlamagne said during “The Breakfast Club” broadcast. “Because we run around out here misleading other people and really being false prophets, but you’re not even doing right by your own people. Do right by your people, [Kanye].”