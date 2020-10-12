Barack Obama praises LeBron James after Lakers win NBA Finals

Former President Barack Obama and other A-list American personalities heaped effusive praise on LeBron James after he and the Los Angeles Lakers captured the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The Lakers vanquished the Miami Heat in six games, a 106-93 thrashing that was much worse than the final score indicated (the Lakers led by as many as 32). James was also named the Finals MVP for the fourth time to go along with his fourth championship.

Obama, a known basketball addict and two-time Ivy League graduate, lauded James for his devotion to excellence on the court as well as in the classroom. In 2018, King James opened up his I Promise School in his Akron, Ohio, hometown to improve education for underprivileged youth.

Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy. pic.twitter.com/2IB3ZDI4Nf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 12, 2020

The 44th president also gave props to James for his years-long penchant for speaking out repeatedly against social injustice and police brutality, starting with Trayvon Martin‘s murder back in 2012.

Obama, 59, was far from the only living legend to extol King James. Six-time NFL champion Tom Brady, 43, also gave LBJ, 35, a shout-out on Twitter for accomplishing the very rare feat of climbing to the pinnacle of his sport at an advanced age.

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

Rihanna, who’s been a huge LeBron fan for years, laid the compliments on thick on King James and the Lakers.

In an Instagram story, Bad Girl RiRi is dancing to Queen’s hit “We Are the Champions” and captioned the video: “if you ain’t on this time right now…bye,” she said. “Lebron remains king 💪🏿 Lakers are the champs 💜💛 , and Kobe is proud 🙏🏿 A.D. thank you! #🏆 #Congratulations.”