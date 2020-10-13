All-In Recruiting and Talent Boutique bringing diversity to the tech industry

Lauren Anderson understands the need to increase diversity in the tech industry. The Gary, Indiana-born, Bronx, New York-raised resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, created All-In Recruiting & Talent Boutique to help increase diverse hiring in tech.

“My company, All-In Recruiting & Talent Boutique, is a boutique recruitment practice,” Anderson said in an interview with rolling out. “We specialize in recruiting and hiring talented and diverse professionals from mid-senior levels in tech. We work in collaboration with top companies and engage with employers nationwide. We find candidates to fill their open vacancies.”

Anderson’s company also makes it a point to get more women of color hired. “We have a very strong female candidate pipeline which has been key,” she said. “This has earned us business from companies in the Fortune 100 in just under two years of business. We are disrupting the technology industry by providing affordable, tech-savvy and boutique recruitment solutions to meet hiring goals and diversify workforces.”

In September 2020, All-In Recruiting & Talent Boutique secured financing from Advantage Capital Funding to help the company provide opportunities for those who are often overlooked.

“I am so happy to be doing this work and helping to create a space for traditionally underrepresented populations,” Anderson said. “The tech space in particular has large gaps in hiring diverse talent. Currently, African Americans make up as little as 7.4 percent of people in tech, followed by Hispanics at just 8 percent. Right now, calls for racial equity are echoing across the country. One way to heed that call is to ensure underrepresented populations have resources working for them.”

With the tech continuing to be a growing industry, Anderson said she believes it’s a field that can add more value to people’s lives with the increase in diverse voices.

“Focusing on the tech industry allows us to zero in on a niche market that continues to see increases in job demand,” she added. “Our attention to diversity enables us to offer our clients a proven way to increase innovation and employee engagement and boost creativity by having access to a variety of perspectives.”