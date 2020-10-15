Why Nipsey Hussle’s brother will battle Crips’ company in court

Nipsey Hussle’s brother will be fighting the Crips in court over a trademark dispute. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom filed a lawsuit against Crips LLC over the “The Marathon Continues” slogan.

Asghedom claims the Crips LLC organization filed a couple of trademarks for “The Marathon Continues” in 2019, which was an infringement on the slogan made famous by Nipsey Hussle, according to TMZ.Asghedom filed to trademark “The Marathon Continues” on May 28, 2019. The filing came around two weeks after The Crips LLC filed a trademark for the slogan. In the filing by The Crips, the organization claimed it would use the trademark to focus on “developing educational manuals for others in the field of community organizing, gang prevention” and “gang intervention.”

Although Nipsey was often known for his business acumen, he never filed for a trademark of his business slogan, which also was the name of his sixth album mixtape.

Since Nipsey’s untimely passing in March 2019, his brand has become more valuable. His net worth is valued at $8 million, according to Forbes.

Nipsey was a member of the notorious Crips gang, but he worked to promote gang unity as his profile gained more attention through music.

He continues to be viewed as a hip-hop legend in terms of music, business and influence.