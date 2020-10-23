Kevin Hart ‘extremely lucky and blessed’ to have 4 children

Kevin Hart feels “extremely lucky and blessed” to have four children.

The Central Intelligence star — who recently welcomed daughter Kaori May Hart with wife Eniko Parrish — feels so lucky to have such a wonderful happy family.

Speaking to “E!’s Daily Pop” on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, he confessed: “I’m extremely lucky. The wife is happy. Two girls, two boys, you can’t write it better. So, I’m extremely blessed.”

Meanwhile, Hart — who has son Kenzo, 2, with Eniko, and Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei — had previously revealed he had been annoying his wife by constantly taking photos to document her pregnancy because he had nothing else to do at home.

He said in July: “During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren’t the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep. Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we’re in the house, I don’t have nothing else to do.”

Although his wife was grateful for having him there with her through every stage of her pregnancy this time, because of the pandemic, he is getting on her “nerves” at times.

He admitted: “She’s so happy at the fact that through these stages, I’m here.

“Like normally, I’m in and out. So it’s been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months. So this is the first time that I’ve ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it’s been refreshing. She’s not getting on my nerves. But she’s saying I’m getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don’t fight it. But apparently, I’m annoying.”