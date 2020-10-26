Jamie Foxx mourns death of younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, at 36

Jamie Foxx says he is crushed by the passing of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, at the young age of 36.

Dixon actually died on Oct. 19, 2020, but Foxx, 52, chose to pen a loving tribute to her on Monday, Oct. 26. The Academy Award-winning actor took to his Instagram to share the sad news and just how much Dixon means to him with his 11 million followers.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive,” Foxx wrote on IG. “Anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money.”

Foxx, who captured an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the 2004 movie Ray, said that Dixon was the light of his life who helped him to remain grounded amid his enormous industry success and popularity. The Texas-bred singer and actor said his fondest memories of Dixon include her being named ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011 as well as watching her dance to his hit song “Blame It” in the music video.

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on,” Foxx wrote. “Tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔.” Flip through pictures of Foxx and his sister on the next page.