C-Murder promises Monica ‘everything’ when he gets out of prison (photos)

Monica’s years-long effort to free C-Murder from a life sentence in prison has taken an interesting and dramatic turn since her divorce in 2019.

C-Murder, born Corey Miller, 49, has vowed on Instagram to give Monica “everything you deserve” if he gains his freedom after a nearly 20-year stint in prison. He was locked up in 2002 for the shooting death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas near New Orleans.

Murder, who is the younger brother of Percy Miller, aka Master P, 50, gave Monica a very intimate and suggestive birthday present as perhaps a prelude of things to come if he secures his freedom.

C-Murder, who also goes by “Cee,” also gave his 334,000 Instagram followers a flashback to the time period when they first dated back in the late 1990s.

Moreover, on his Instagram Story, Miller showed off the number of gifts that he figuratively bathed her in, which included red roses, a cake, and some gifts from Louis Vuitton, according to The Shade Room.

Monica was touched by the gifts that Miller gave her, answering “Thank you @cmurder!! This was extremely thoughtful.”

This begs the question: if he can do this for Monica while he’s incarcerated, then what does Miller have in store for the “Angel of Mine” singer when and if he gets out?

The attention to Miller’s case was amplified exponentially in 2020 after Monica teamed up with Kim Kardashian, who has been instrumental in obtaining early releases for a number of individuals in recent years.