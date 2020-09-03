Monica speaks publicly about trying to free C-Murder from prison (video)

Singer Monica is speaking publicly about joining the campaign to get former boyfriend and rapper C-Murder released from prison after 18 years.

Monica, 39, dated C-Murder in the late 1990s after being introduced to the rapper by femcee Foxy Brown, according to an interview Monica did with Vibe magazine in 2002.

C-Murder, aka Corey Miller, 49, is the brother of rap mogul Master P, 50, whose birth name is Percy Miller. In 2003, the younger Miller was convicted of the January 2002 shooting death of a fan, 16-year-old Steve Thomas, at the Platinum Club in Harvey, Louisiana, eight miles south of New Orleans. Miller eventually was granted a retrial in 2009. But when a jury returned with a 10-2 verdict against him, the judge in the case sentenced C-Murder to mandatory life imprisonment.

Monica spoke to Kenny Burns of V-103 FM in Atlanta about why she joined the fight to free C-Murder. The “Boy is Mine” singer also addressed the tensions that erupted when C-Murder gave shout-outs to Monica and Kim Kardashian, who also joined the campaign, which rankled the nerves of Master P. The elder Miller had been trying to get his younger brother released from prison for years and felt disrespected that C-Murder shouted out those two women before his family.

Monica also explained why she reached out to Kardashian.

“I was never trying to discredit anybody else. I did not know Kim well; I knew her in passing. I started watching, and before reaching out to her, I researched, I researched her father [the late Robert Kardashian Sr., who was one of O.J. Simpson’s lawyers], I researched why this was a desire of hers. Before ever asking Corey or talking to Corey, or even stepping to Lala [Anthony], who is actually who put us in contact with each other the real way.”

Monica also spoke to C-Murder’s attorneys, who showed her evidence that they believe should secure the rapper’s release. She also spoke to Burns about critics who believe she has ulterior motives for freeing C-Murder.

“If it were your sister, brother or cousin, you would want someone to do the same,” she said. “I could care less about who has been in his life because right now he is property of the state of Louisiana, and until that changes, I don’t care about anything else.”

