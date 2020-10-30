Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants 3 of his alleged mistresses to testify

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young made a Los Angeles County courthouse shudder with her latest bodacious legal filing in an increasingly vicious divorce. Young is trying to get three women with whom the legendary producer allegedly had extramarital affairs to testify against him.

Young reportedly enumerated the mistresses the music mogul supposedly had along with their names. She also has dispatched her legal team to try to subpoena these three women to depose them and provide further damaging evidence against Dr. Dre, according to Daily Mail.

The three women with whom Dr. Dre allegedly had affairs have been identified as singer Jillian Speer; video model-turned-skin care entrepreneur Kili Anderson; and Crystal Rogers, the so-called “Queen of Latin hip-hop.”

All three women, however, reportedly are fighting the subpoena to appear in court.

At the center of the high-profile couple’s brutal divorce battle is the legendary producer’s vast fortune. It is estimated to be in excess of $820 million, making him the third-richest rapper in the world, according to wealthygorilla.com. Young is striving to convince a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to invalidate the prenuptial agreement she signed but claims Dr. Dre. tore up after they got married.

However, Daily Mail is reporting that the three women have secured legal counsel by the name of Kris LeFan to fight Young’s desire to question them on the record.

The publication further states that LeFan has said any activities that allegedly occurred between them and Dr. Dre are inconsequential because of the state they all live in.

“Any extramarital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state, and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible,” LeFan said in a statement.