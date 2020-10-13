LA officers investigating Dr. Dre’s wife for embezzlement

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young is currently the object of a police probe for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the rap mogul’s business bank account.

Larry Chatman, Dr. Dre’s business partner, first sent a legal letter to Young demanding that she return the thick stacks to the account ASAP. When she failed to do so, Chatman filed a police report in Los Angeles County accusing Young of embezzling more than $385,000 from the bank account without prior authorization.

TMZ reports that after Chatman filed the report, law enforcement began looking into the matter. Young’s legal team countered by saying Dre is besmirching her character by creating a narrative that the wife and mother of two is a rapacious, money-grubbing parasite who is leeching off Dre.

Young also claims she had rights to the money since her name was on the account.

According to the entertainment publication, Young’s camp has yet to respond to the reported police investigation. Of course, if Young is indicted on embezzlement charges and convicted of the crime, she will most likely serve time in prison.

Dr. Dre has already scored a major legal victory when a LA County judge denied Young’s request for the “Let Me Ride” producer to pay her $2 million a month until the divorce has been finalized.