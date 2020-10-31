Floyd Mayweather addresses NBA Youngboy’s tough talk, confirms Yaya is pregnant

NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather have had a whirlwind of a romance that has played out publicly during a tumultuous 2020. Their love story continues with the most recent announcement from Yaya’s dad, Floyd Mayweather, which confirms the former undisputed boxing champ’s daughter is pregnant, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

“I just want the best for my daughter,” Floyd said during an interview on Hollywood Unlocked when he was asked about the relationship between his daughter and the Baton Rouge rapper. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother is happy.

“What I try not to do is get into her personal business. Because once she’s no longer under my roof then, you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

That comment presumably stems from a rant NBA Youngboy went on when he addressed his ongoing beef with Kodak Black, then worked in a stiff jab in at Floyd.

“Bout, bout, bout, bout, bout my wife. You talking ’bout my wife?” NBA Youngboy asked his IG Live audience. “Inside my house that I paid for. Not her b—- a– daddy, n—-, huh?!”

Floyd dismissed the insult, pointing to a lack of structure and an unsteady foundation that likely contributed to Youngboy’s outburst.

“My thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing,” Floyd continued. “It starts in the home first. So what I’ve always taught my daughter is this — always be respectful when you go to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. And far as — ’cause I look at NBA Youngboy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids, you know, kids talk about pills and kids talk about syrup. So you know, it could’ve been one of those days for him. At the end of the day, I only want the best for them.”