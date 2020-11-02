Cardi B officially calls off divorce from Offset

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Cardi B has made it clear that she’s taking Offset back. Again.

Cardi B — who loves to give the play-by-play announcements of virtually everything in her life, from her marriage to her bathroom visits — has filed a motion to withdraw her divorce papers.

As rolling out reported in September, Cardi, 28, officially filed for divorce in a Fulton County courthouse in downtown Atlanta, citing irreconcilable differences. This was the second time she had legally separated from the Migos rapper during their three-year marriage.

However, fans saw Cardi B’s birthday celebration in Las Vegas in October when Offset, 28, surprised his wife by buying her a new Rolls Royce, replete with a marching band. Cardi almost immediately began twerking in front of him and kissing him, and everyone pretty much figured they were going to get back together. Again.

Even though she’s withdrawing the divorce papers, TMZ states that Cardi filed her dismissal “without prejudice,” which is an esoteric legal term that means she has the right to file for divorce in the future if she so chooses. This gives Cardi an “out clause” just in case she believes Offset is behaving out-of-pocket again down the road.

The last thing that has to happen before the matter is officially closed — at least until the next Cardi-Offset blowup — is for a judge to sign off on Cardi’s request. But that appears to be merely a formality.