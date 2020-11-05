John Legend laughs at president’s premature claim to election victory

John Legend laughed at the president after he prematurely claimed victories in states that are still counting votes, inciting all types of Twitter hilarity.

The “Glory” singer, who is married to model Chrissy Teigen, read the president’s tweet regarding the Election Day results in key states:

“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,…..,” the president tweeted.

Twitter officials added at the bottom of the tweet, “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

Legend quickly got wind of the presidential tweet and mocked his premature victories:

Let’s all claim things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got https://t.co/Tpv1e65pF2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

To be clear, you have to say “hereby” to make it legally binding — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

Later, Legend added that the president and his supporters wanted to stop the vote count in the states that showed his lead was slipping dramatically. POTUS successfully filed legal documents to have the voting count halted temporarily in Pennsylvania by a judge. But another judge in Georgia rejected the president’s attempt to stop the process of counting votes.

Once again, Legend illuminated the seeming hypocrisy exhibited by the president and his supporters.