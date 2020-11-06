Virginia wife killed by husband in murder-suicide days after legal separation

NBC Washington reports that a Virginia wife and mother was killed shortly after delivering separation papers to her soon-to-be ex-husband after years of domestic abuse.

According to a statement released by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Peter Francis, Sr., fatally shot his wife, Michele Francis, 53, before taking his own life on Saturday evening. The apparent murder-suicide occurred just days after Michele Francis delivered separation papers to her estranged husband. Officers were dispatched to the home after receiving multiple calls from people who heard gunshots.

Both of their bodies were discovered in their upstairs bedroom inside the home.

“Both had sustained single gunshot wounds,” the statement confirmed.

The report also revealed the couple’s teenage son was inside the home on the first floor at the time of the shooting. Their younger daughter was in Florida visiting their oldest child, Tiffini Amber Pietrzak, 24.

Pietrzak shared her reaction to her mother’s death during a brief discussion with the Free Lance–Star.

“My father took my mom’s life simply because she got tired of his abuse and had decided to leave him,” Pietrzak said. “He’s been causing us pain our entire lives and now he’s caused pain that may never go away.”

She added, “I never imagined having two extra people to be responsible for. We have enough on our plate with our own family, but I’m all they have left.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Pietrzak relocate her brother and sister to live with her in Florida.