Boosie Badazz shot in Dallas

Rapper Boosie Badazz was reportedly shot on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2020, while visiting Dallas to mourn the life of fellow rapper Mo3 who was shot to death just three days ago.

At last report, the Louisiana-born rapper Boosie was being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound after an armed confrontation at a strip mall. His current condition is unknown at the time of this report, ABC-affiliate WFAA reports.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., was in town on Friday and Saturday to memorialize and celebrate the life of Mo3. The two rappers were friends and had collaborated in the past.

As rolling out reported, Mo3, whose birth name was Melvin A. Noble, was driving northbound around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, on I-35. An unknown assailant bolted from his car and shot Mo3 several times as the rapper tried to flee on foot, police said.

Police have yet to establish why Mo3’s car was stopped on the expressway. Mo3 was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his gunshot wounds. There are currently no suspects in custody regarding Mo3’s death.

TMZ ascertained from the Dallas Police Department that there was an armed confrontation on Saturday that ended in gunfire aimed at Boosie’s transportation vehicle at the Big T Plaza. However, by the time officers arrived on the scene, all participants had fled.

boosie sprinter van was shot at today in dallas but he wasn’t hit good to hear fr 🙏🏾💯 #BOOSIE #Dallas pic.twitter.com/Uo2HUeQQ9E — lil latina fetish (@w8keee) November 14, 2020

