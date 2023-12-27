On Christmas Eve, a 23-year-old mother was killed by her younger brother during a dispute over gifts.

On Dec. 24, while Abrielle Baldwin was Christmas shopping with her two sons, her two teenage brothers, and their mother, Baldwin’s 14-year-old brother got upset that his 15-year-old brother was getting more gifts, which started an argument.

The family left the store and went to their grandmother’s house, where the arguing continued. The 14-year-old then pulled out a handgun, threatening to shoot his 15-year-old brother in the head.

Family members tried to separate the two, and then the 14-year-old began arguing with his sister, threatening to shoot her and her 10-month-old son.

The 14-year-old then allegedly shot Abrielle Baldwin in the chest. The 15-year-old went outside, grabbed his gun, and shot his younger brother in the stomach, then ran from the scene and tossed the gun. The 14-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. It was not stated if he would be charged as an adult.

The 14-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office will review the case to decide if he will be charged as an adult.