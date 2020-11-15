Rappers beg for prayers as Jeremih battles COVID-19 in ICU

Big-name rappers are calling on their fans to send up prayers for singer Jeremih, who is in intensive care after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Jeremih, 33, a Chicago-bred singer and songwriter best known for his 2009 debut hit “Birthday Sex,” is on a ventilator while friends have disclosed his condition has recently gotten critical.

50 Cent was the first one to indicate why Jeremih was in ICU. The “Power” producer asked his 12 million Twitter fans to “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s— is real,” he said with prayer emojis.

Chance the Rapper also implored his eight million fans to send prayers to the heavens on behalf of Jeremih.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Superstar producer and songwriter Young Berg, aka Hitmaka, 35, is dizzy over the recent string of tragedies in the industry.

“I watched all that f— s— with von and chicago n—s on YouTube which is unreal had then woke up day after now my brother has COVID pray for jeremih I’m at a lost [sic] for words. 2020 I can’t believe it,” a distressed Berg told his 675,000 followers.

Berg then added in the captions: “I don’t know what to do or say besides ‘be safe & pray’ if I never said it before ‘I love you’ ” ❤️🙏🏽

There is no confirmation on how long Jeremih, whose birth name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, has been in the ICU ward or how long he has been hospitalized.