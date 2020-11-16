Powerhouse businesswoman Lalanii Wilson-Jones is proud to employ people

Lalanii Wilson-Jones is an author and a powerhouse businesswoman within the health care, education, beauty and wellness sectors. With more than 25 years of experience, Wilson-Jones has been either the chief executive officer or executive director of more than a dozen companies, making her a nationally recognized leader in business and entrepreneurship.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

As a Black woman, I consider my superpowers to be my fortitude, endurance and perseverance.

What key skill sets or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

Leadership comes naturally, and driving teams is something that I do well. I have a canny ability to successfully multitask. I can keep my fingers on the pulse of the businesses and work on external projects with results.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Our role models and inspiration need to include people who look like us so that we do not lose sight of the fact that we can perform the tasks and we are not taken for granted. We have brilliant minds and need to be in leadership to exercise those ideas and make our projects come to fruition.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I am more than enough, and it is my inherent right to have a seat at the table. My ancestors have paved the way, and I do not need permission to be who I am today in terms of forging my own path.

