Wendy Williams claims Blac Chyna has nowhere to live; Chyna responds (video)

Wendy Williams is famous, or perhaps infamous, for sharing private conversations with the public, even those involving her so-called close friends.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise to her talk show audience that Williams claims that Blac Chyna is desperately looking for a place to live.

On Monday, Nov. 17, 2020, during a segment on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Williams and her guest, entertainment reporter Devyn Simone, were discussing rapper Tyga, a former boyfriend of Chyna’s and the father of their 8-year-old son, King Cairo Stevenson. Suddenly, Williams blurted out that Chyna reached out to her via text in a search for a place to live.

“He has a child with Blac Chyna, right?” the “Masked Singer” star asked. “I told you Blac Chyna texts me regularly, ‘Can you help me find a condo I have no place to live,’ ” she blurted out. “Maybe she sent a blast to everyone she knows because it didn’t say, like ‘Dear Wendy.’ ”

Wendy also said that she did not answer the text message because she “didn’t want to be a part of it.”

Blac Chyna didn’t take long to respond to Williams’ scurrilous claims. The reality TV star and mother of two took to her Instagram account to show that she is far from homeless regardless of what Wiliams insinuated.

According to The Shade Room, Chyna posted an Instagram live video from her driveway showing a set of wondrous whips, including a Lamborghini and a Mercedes G-Wagon. She wrote the lyrics to her song “Cash Only” over the video.

Chyna captioned the video with this message: “Ain’t no sense in lying, I don’t call nobody mine. And I ain’t checking for nobody either, I promise I’m fine. I’d rather chase money to spend ’cause I can’t see myself spending time. I don’t need one on my side ’cause I can’t be worried ’bout you when I’m busy tryna get mine.”

Flip the page to view Williams alleging that Chyna desperately reached out to her in search of a place to live.