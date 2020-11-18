Nicholas Pinnock and Joy Bryant usher in new chapter on ABC’s ‘For Life’

 Skip to content

Season two of ABC’s hit drama series “For Life” ushers in a period of transition and adjustment. Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) wins his retrial without compromising his principles. Awaiting him outside prison walls is his wife, Marie (Joy Bryant), who has her own challenges ahead as they reacclimate. Ahead of the premiere, rolling out spoke with Pinnock and Bryant about the journey and trials ahead for Aaron and Marie. “For Life” premieres Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST.

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.