Chaz Sandifer is redefining health and wellness in Minneapolis with theNEWmpls

For the past 10 years, Chaz Sandifer has taken a holistic approach to health and wellness from the inside out. Her mission has been to get healthy through fitness, nutrition and wellness. Her passion prompted her to start her company, theNEWmpls. As a certified group fitness instructor, lifestyle and wellness coach, and owner-operator of the Camden Farmers Market, Sandifer offers all three components through theNEWmpls.

Sandifer also specializes in diabetes prevention. Her specialty has enabled her to coach more than 250 women who were prediabetic and overweight by providing fitness, meal-prep and wellness courses.

In addition to her quest to educate residents in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul, she also is co-host of “Wellness Wednesdays” with health and wellness coach, Dawn Johnson, on rolling out‘s daily morning show, the “AM Wake-Up Call.”

Rolling out caught up with Sandifer to discuss health and wellness and theNEWmpls.

Fitness is something you’re passionate about. Where does your passion come from?

My passion comes from my journey in fitness and health. After a difficult transition after divorce, I decided to get myself healthy from the inside. I wanted to share my passion with other women and help others through their fitness journey.

In your opinion what has attributed to the lack of concern many people have regarding fitness?

The lack of knowledge and money to invest in their health. If we as a community can help educate on the importance of fitness, nutrition and wellness, we can change the trajectory of our future.

